Christiansburg Town Council is seeking members for a newly created Public Art Advisory Board, with terms beginning in February 2020.
This board will advise and make recommendations to the Central Business District Committee regarding the promotion, support and value of public artwork as a means to beautify Christiansburg and promote creative placemaking within public spaces.
Any interested persons are advised to read the by-laws of this board, which are attached to the application. Go to http://www.christiansburg.org/DocumentCenter/View/10635/Public-Arts-Advisory-Board-Application-Fillable.
Applications must be received by Friday, Jan. 17. Applicants must be 18 years or older. These positions are volunteer. Town Council will appoint four to six members by February.
Submitted by Melissa Demmitt
