The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County and Radford participated in the 12th annual Supplies for Seniors program in conjunction with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
The focus of the project is to assist seniors and veterans to stretch their limited income and provide basic necessities while they struggle with increased food, heating and medical expenses. The program also provides another support system to help them maintain their dignity and independence while remaining in their home environment.
The event begins with bagging basic household supplies and personal care items for 145 homebound seniors and veterans in Montgomery County and the City of Radford. Afterwards, the bags are delivered to each home by volunteers and local law enforcement officers. Volunteers helped complete deliveries for this year's Supplies for Seniors on Jan. 24.
Sponsors of this program include: RSVP volunteers of Montgomery County and Radford, Christiansburg Recreation Center, AARP, Walmart of Christiansburg, Home Depot of Christiansburg, Carilion, Cora Physical Therapy of Blacksburg, HHHunt Corporation, St. Paul United Methodist Church, NRV Dental Aid, First Baptist Church, Auburn United Methodist Church, Calvary United Methodist Church, WoodmenLife Chapter 14, and Chi Delta Alpha of Virginia Tech.
You can learn more about RSVP at www.montgomerycountyva.gov/rsvp.
Submitted by Mandy Hayes
