Montgomery-Floyd Regional Libraries are hosting card-making opportunities and supply drives for veterans during November.
From now through Nov. 8, visitors to the Meadowbrook Library can make a card thanking a veteran for his or her service — a chance to let them know you appreciate their sacrifice for our freedom. Supplies will be provided. Place your cards inside the red, white and blue mail box in the library and they will be delivered to the veterans at the Salem VA Medical Center before Veterans Day. This activity is co-sponsored by Elliston-Shawsville VFW Post 4920 & Auxiliary.
At the Christiansburg Library, patrons can make cards for veterans throughout the month of November. Cards will be forwarded to a nonprofit organization that supports the military who will then send them out.
The Christiansburg Library is also a collection point for personal items needed at the VA Medical Center in Salem. Bring your donations of the following supplies to the library during November: deodorant, denture adhesive, 3-in-1 body wash/shampoo/conditioner, body lotion, toothpaste, nail clippers, sweatpants, sweatshirts, T-shirts (size M, L, XL) and new baseball caps. This supply drive is co-sponsored by Elliston-Shawsville Post 4920 & Auxiliary.
The Jessie Peterman Memorial Library will be collecting supplies for the VA Hospital veterans all month as well. Call or stop in for a complete list of the most needed items.
And please note: Montgomery-Floyd Regional Libraries will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11, for the national observance of Veterans Day.
