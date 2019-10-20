Work is underway along Route 460 east and west bound lanes, from Brand Avenue to Thompson Memorial Drive in the City of Salem. Local traffic can expect flagging operations within the work zone at various times and locations. This work will continue until Summer 2020.
• Beginning November 4, Lynchburg Turnpike will be closed at the intersection with East Main Street due to reconstruction. This closure will be in place for two weeks. Message boards will be in operations starting on Monday October 21 advising of the upcoming closure. There will be a detour in place with signs directing traffic.
