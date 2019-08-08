The Bud Foster Lunch Pail Defense Foundation hosted its Sixth Annual Golf Tournament on June 21 at the Auburn Hills Golf Club in Riner.
This year's event, again presented by Patrick Moore LLC, drew 41 teams from all over the states of Virginia and North Carolina. As usual, it drew great support from its longtime sponsors as well as from some generous new ones.
This year's tournament was divided into two flights. The winner of the morning flight, with a score of 54, was the team consisting of Steve Hale, Eric Smith, Mitch Rainero and Greg Jordan. The winner of the afternoon flight, with a score of 53, was the team consisting of Kevin Humbert, Dale Reed, Josh Price and Jerry Price.
This year's winners were awarded an expenses-paid golf trip for four to the Homestead Resort. These awards were donated by Mark Bennett and the Virginia Eagle Distributors.
Between flights at the golf tournament, Coach Bud Foster and LPDF Vice President/Secretary Mike Barber presented a check for $10,000 to the New River Community College ACCE Program. There to accept the check was ACCE Program Director Angie Covey and NRCC President Pat Huber. President Huber explained to the participants the benefits of the ACCE Program to the New River Valley and thanked the LPDF for its support.
As part of the foundation's support for academics, two students from the Roanoke Valley were each awarded a $5,000 scholarship in April of this year. In addition to the scholarship donations, the organization recently fulfilled its pledge of a $100,000 endowed scholarship to the Hokie Scholarship Fund. This scholarship is intended to benefit a defensive player, preferably a first-in-the-family to attend college, in the name of "Bud Foster and Lunch Pail Defense Foundation."
The LPDF's annual golf tournament is a major fundraiser for the foundation and netted more than $20,000 from this year's event. The foundation wishes to thank the owners and staff at Auburn Hills Golf Club for all of their efforts in making this fun-filled day such a special and successful event.
For more information on the Lunch Pail Defense Foundation, please check out lunchpaildefense.com.
Submitted by Jim Tynan