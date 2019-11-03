What does a guy do after a long and intense career in the Air Force that included briefing foreign allies on ballistic missile launches and supervising 17 personnel in charge of keeping AWACS planes flying?
One possibility, it turns out, is writing books.
Christiansburg resident Rob Ward retired from the United States Air Force in November 2018, and immediately starting working on his novel titled “Terror On The Trail.” The story deals with a retired serviceman who sets out to help authorities catch the perpetrator of a series of attacks in the Great Smoky Mountains.
Ward acknowledges the unsettling coincidence of penning this thriller not far removed from the real-life murder of a hiker on the Appalachian Trail near Wytheville in May. But Ward’s story was released in February, and owes its setting to his own love of hiking.
Born and raised in Midlothian, Ward and his family landed in the New River Valley in 2015 when he took a position as an associate professor of aerospace science with the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps at Virginia Tech. Within months, he writes in an email, he began hiking along the Appalachian Trail and fell in love with McAfee Knob, Angel’s Rest, Dragon’s Tooth and other sites along the famous footpath.
“Hiking provides a great way to reduce stress, meet interesting people, and lose a few pounds,” he quipped. He also “finds it easy to see God’s miracle of creation, when hiking a ridgeline, or along rolling meadows.”
Ward has been scheduling book readings of late, and reports that the vice mayor of Radford bought a copy of “Terror On The Trail” at a multi-author event at the Radford Library in October.
But Ward has two additional titles as well, both in the young adult fantasy genre, which will be the subject of a reading at the Christiansburg Library on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m. “The Emerald Stones,” and its sequel, “Charlotte’s Ring,” deal with young protagonists fighting to free the subjects of an evil queen.
“I had quite a bit of fun writing all of them, but ‘The Emerald Stones’ carries special meaning for me,” Ward said.
Amid sharing recollections of growing up in his beloved Brandermill neighborhood, he explained via email that portions of that book are based on personal experience.
“When I was 12 years old, my siblings and I were looking for something to do and I suggested the graveyard,” Ward wrote. “Once there, we found the crypt and I decided to kick in the few remaining bricks that sealed the entrance and take a peek inside. (I know, not one of my brighter moments but again, I was 12.) Once inside, I found a silver coin with foreign lettering on it and took it home. Once home, weird things started happening and my sister told me I better get that coin back in the crypt. We jumped on our bikes and ran back up and I threw it inside. For the book, I changed silver coin to emerald ring. So as you can see, some of the book is actually true.”
Ward reports that he’s currently a quarter of the way through writing his fourth book — another thriller, based in Pearisburg this time and again having a connection with the AT.
All three of his books are on Amazon, with “The Emerald Stones” also on Audible, and the other two works available on Audible soon.
“I’ll consider the books a success if they bring a smile to someone’s face,” he said.
