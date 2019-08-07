On July 18, Springhouse Community School supporters purchased for the school’s use a well-loved property and building in Floyd County. Community members helped move the school to the new location over the last weekend in July. Staff is focused on settling into the space during the month of August in preparation for the school year, which begins Sept. 3.
Donors initiated the conversation about helping the school find a permanent location last summer with Head of School Jenny Finn. The search for a permanent home began soon after the philanthropic offer.
“When I received the call that a permanent home was going to be bought for the school to use, I was completely astounded and so grateful," Finn recalled. "My gratitude was not only for the offer itself, but for the people who believe in the mission and vision of Springhouse deeply enough to do such an amazing thing for us.”
“What a joyous time in the life of Springhouse,” said Board of Trustees Chair Kim O’Donnell. “The generosity extended to us reflects a deep belief both in our mission and in the people who have been working tirelessly to advance it. The opportunity to occupy this beautiful new space will greatly impact our entire learning community.”
Springhouse offers a day school program for seventh- to 12th-graders, a weekly Discovery Learning Program for home-schoolers, rites-of-passage programs for preteens and teens, as well as the Well Residency, Sacred Dance and Mentoring programs for adults.
Springhouse launched in the fall of 2013 with 10 learners. Six years later, approximately 20 students will be stepping into a new location and school year this fall. Adult programming has expanded along with the school’s growth, with learning opportunities for all stages of life.
“Springhouse is an intergenerational learning community where teens and adults are learning and growing together," Finn said. "Through our programs, we practice the life-giving values of connection, individuality, resiliency, trust, creativity and integrity.”
Springhouse Community School is reimagining the purpose and practice of education by fostering the holistic development of youth, young adults and adults. Springhouse envisions a culture of lifelong learning where people feel true belonging to themselves, their community and the Earth.
Submitted by Carolyn Reilly