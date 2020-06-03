Among the most conspicuous impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic has been the disruption to education at all levels, as students adapt to new modes of learning.
But traditional schooling will find its way back, and the foundation, as ever, is books – perhaps particularly so in countries where technology is less ubiquitous than it is in the United States.
For the Rotary Club of Montgomery County, school books are the focus of one of this year’s service projects, an effort that actually took shape nearly a decade ago, in the wake of the earthquake that devastated Haiti in January of 2010.
As Rotary member Stephen Skripak explained via email, a group of area citizens made a visit to Haiti in January 2011, led by Reggie Tuck, then-pastor of Blacksburg United Methodist Church, who had visited the island nation in the quake’s aftermath. During the visit, Skripak met one of the Haitians who had been involved in starting the Ecole Philadelphie de Mirebalais after the quake passed – a makeshift classroom under a tent, where the teaching was done on chalkboards, led by volunteer instructors, with kids taking notes in blank notebooks. Skripak agreed to raise funds to pay the teachers, and has been involved with the school ever since. And Rotary has supported a number of related projects, including the initial purchase of school books, the construction of a well and cistern on the school property, and most recently outfitting the school’s computer lab with solar power.
Skripak is a business professor at Virginia Tech, and has made six visits to Haiti over the years, most recently in January of 2019. Earlier this year, the school notified Skripak that the ministry of education in Haiti was changing the list of required books for students, which would necessitate replacing what the elementary school was using.
“We will actually provide the funds directly to the school and have the books ordered in Haiti,” Skripak wrote in an email message. “Delivery in the past has been verified by Rotary of Mirebalais, Haiti, and we intend to reach out to them again.”
For this project, Rotary of Montgomery County is offering a challenge match of up to $2,000 to be funded with money already available through an endowed fund.
Donations can be made at the Ecole Philadelphie de Mirebalais website, www.ecolephiladelphia.org. Please indicate "book drive" in the memo field.
Skripak acknowledges that the club being unable to meet for a couple of months due to pandemic restrictions “has probably slowed our action on this project a little bit.” But he writes that the club has resumed meeting via Zoom, “which has gotten things moving again.”
“We would like to have the funds in place by the end of June so the books can be ordered and delivered for the start of the next school year,” Skripak noted.
Rotary’s core mission is “service above self,” and education is one of the worldwide organization’s key causes. Learn more on the Rotary of Montgomery County's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Rotary-Club-of-Montgomery-County-124511180990381/).
The Roanoke Times
