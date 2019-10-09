From Sept. 12-15, hundreds of 4-H members from across the state gathered at the Virginia Horse Center in Lexington for the 58th annual State 4-H Horse Show. Five members of Montgomery County’s Country Kids 4-H Club spent countless hours throughout the year preparing their horses and ponies for the long weekend of fellowship and fun with their horse-loving peers.
Dawn Cornish and Louie earned a notable 10th place in a very large and competitive Hunter Pleasure, Small Horse, Senior Rider class.
Gloria Cornish and Tango earned a 2nd and 3rd place in their two classes of Hunter Pleasure Walk/Trot, Horse, Senior Rider. They also finished with a 3rd place in the Equitation on the Flat, Walk/Trot, Senior Rider.
Chloe DiMaio and Fancy, in their state show debut, earned an impressive 1st place in their second go of Hunter Pleasure, Small Horse, Junior Rider. They also received 6th place ribbons in the first go of Hunter Pleasure and Hunt Seat Equitation on the Flat, Small Horse, Junior Rider. Chloe also earned a Top 10 ribbon in the horse judging contest held at the show.
Ruth Martin and Lil’ Jon also competed in the Hunter Pleasure division at their final state show. Ruth received a cash award for her Senior Record Book, a compilation of yearly care, expenses and activities related to her project horse.
Marybeth Martin and Snickers earned a 3rd place in Hunt Seat Equitation on the Flat, Pony, Junior Rider. They were 4th and 5th place in their two classes of Hunter Pleasure, Pony, Junior Rider. Marybeth earned a Top 10 ribbon in the horse bowl, hippology and horse judging contests.
Emma Willey attended the show and earned a Top 10 in the hippology contest.
The Country Kids 4-H Club is based out of Meadow Ridge Stables in Christiansburg and is comprised of members from Montgomery and surrounding counties. If you are interested in learning more about the club, check out their Facebook page or call Montgomery County Cooperative Extension at 382-5790.
Submitted by Jaime Martin
