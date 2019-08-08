This past spring, executive producer Deborah Ring and director Frank Calo won a Best of Show award in the Inspirational, Tight Short category in the WRPN.TV Short, Tight, and Loose Global Film Festival. The award recognized Calo’s exciting teaser for the movie “Awesome Gal,” Ring’s movie in development which will bring the cruel Tennessee Walking Horse training method of “soring” out into the open for all to see.
The film is based on a true story of a girl named Reggie and a horse named Awesome Gal who meet by chance after fleeing abuse, and begin a journey of hope, healing and triumph.
Ring is an accomplished photographer and equestrienne who owns JBR Vineyards & Winery in Giles County with her husband, Jessee.
Calo is an independent filmmaker and an award-winning producer and director, whose New York City-based FMC Productions has worked with some of the top names in the industry and whose body of work includes a Grand Jury Prize from the Sundance Film Festival.
“The story of Awesome Gal is a departure from my usual genre, but the story is moving, exciting and true and needs to be told,” he said. “I hope this journey leads to a better life for people and horses alike which have endured abuse.”
Ring hopes to fund and film “Awesome Gal” in the New River Valley. Meanwhile, the project has received several other awards, including a recent Award of Merit in the Inspirational Short category from the Best Shorts Film Competition, which recognizes film, television, videography and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change.
For more information, visit the movie’s website ChancesAwesomeGal.com.
The Roanoke Times