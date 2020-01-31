Herb Alcorn Sr., of Blacksburg, a 66-year Kiwanis member, passed away on Jan. 25 at the age of 88.
Herb joined Blacksburg Kiwanis Club on July 4, 1953, after having served four years in the Air Force and enrolling at VPI (now Virginia Tech). In 2018, his Kiwanis Club (Montgomery County-Blacksburg) presented Kiwanian Herb with a 65-year Legion of Honor award. For comparison, Roanoke Kiwanis, with 150 members (the second largest club in the Capital district) has one 50-year member.
Herb seldom missed a weekly lunch meeting (and usually was the first to arrive). He liked to eat (at Ryan’s and later Golden Corral), socialize with other members and spouses/guests at meetings and social activities, talk with professionals, listen to many speakers on different subjects, and hug the ladies even up to the end. His wife, Louise, was at his side for all of these social events and had been since they were 10 years old. Every week, he would greet you with a smile and a good morning, although he might rest his eyes during a speaker.
Herb was president of the Blacksburg Kiwanis Club in 1961 and served on the board of directors many times. In his later years, he served as membership chair and sponsored many new Kiwanians. He chaired the 50/50 happy barrel which the club used for nonbudgeted emergencies such as assistance to a family whose home had burned, or families in need. He enjoyed the annual Wythe County summer picnic on top of Big Walker even when it rained or was a little chilly. Herb was good at sales, whether it was 50/50 or Brunswick Stew or handing out Kroger-plus cards every August.
In Kiwanis, it’s all about the kids, by improving the lives of children one child one community at a time. “He was a good man,” said one young man at Herb’s funeral.
Herb was described as a character who was determined. But after his fall, “no one thought he would last for a week,” another person commented. His obituary was carried by The Roanoke Times, and can be found on the website.
Known for his hat, surely the Lord and Louise have presented him with a new one. “RIP Hat Man!”
