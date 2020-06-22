The American Business Women’s Association New River Valley Express Chapter presented their annual Woman of the Year awards during their monthly luncheon at the Holiday Inn Christiansburg Blacksburg on June 17.
Each year the chapter membership submits nominations for the awards and a three-member committee chooses two award recipients — one from among the chapter membership and one from the business community.
The ABWA member award recipient for 2020 is Nancy Creed, owner of The Orange Bandana, an all-occasion gifting service for businesses and individuals. Her home-based business is located in Christiansburg, but also has an online presence with more than 300 offerings. Creed has been an active member of the organization since 2006 and currently serves as the vice president of membership for the local chapter.
The Community Woman of the Year for 2020 is Dr. Patricia Huber, president of New River Community College. Dr. Huber is NRCC's sixth president and the first female to hold the position. She has won numerous awards within our state for her service to the community and outstanding leadership in education.
Founded in 1949 by Hilary A. Bufton Jr., a Kansas City, Missouri, businessman, the American Business Women’s Association has thousands of members in chapters and Express Networks nationwide. ABWA has dedicated more than half a century to women’s education and provides workplace skills and career development training for its members.
To find out more about the New River Valley Express chapter, visit our Facebook page at /ABWANRVExpress.
Submitted by Kristina Rose, VP-Marketing, New River Valley Express Chapter ABWA
