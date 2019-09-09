David Wright, 69, a Blacksburg native and resident, competed in swimming in the Virginia State Games of America held in Lynchburg this summer, and placed in all eight events he entered.
On Aug. 3 he was second in the 200-meter free and the 50 free, and won the 100 free, and the 50 fly in the 65-69-year-old age group.
On Aug. 4, Wright placed second in the 200-yard free and the 50 free, and won the 100 fly and the 50 fly. The swimmers who beat Wright were both 65, one from Georgia, the other from Wisconsin.
Wright coached cross-country, indoor and outdoor track at both Dublin High School and Pulaski County High School, and taught 44 years in Pulaski County.
More information about the games can be found at https://www.commonwealthgames.org.
Submitted by Sylvia Nottingham
