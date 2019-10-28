The seventh annual Little Hokie Hand-Me-Down event returns on Nov. 18 and 19 in the multipurpose room of the Graduate Life Center, located at 155 Otey St. on the Virginia Tech campus.
Sponsored by the Graduate School, Graduate Student Assembly and Women’s Center at Virginia Tech, the event offers university students and staff members with children the opportunity to “shop” for a wide range of infant and children’s clothes, accessories and other items they may need, free of charge.
Members of the university and Blacksburg communities make the event possible by donating gently used or new items for families. This is a great way to empty your closets and attics for a good cause!
Event organizers are seeking and accepting donations from Nov. 4-15 at the Women’s Center, 206 Washington St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; or at the Welcome Center of the Graduate Life Center between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The following items are being sought:
- Gently used clothing in baby and young children’s sizes and maternity clothes
- Toys and children’s books, including music and DVDs
- Unexpired formula; medical supplies, such as breast pumps; other lactation devices
- Strollers, unexpired car seats, high chairs
- School supplies
- Bedding
- Bathing and grooming supplies, including bathers; unopened and unused creams, lotions, powders
- Feeding supplies, such as bibs, baby bottles, food warmers
- Baby gear, such as activity gyms, bassinets, play mats, baby carriers, swings
- Diapers
On Monday, Nov. 18, from noon until 5 p.m., graduate students are welcome to shop at the Hand-Me-Down. University staff members may shop on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon. Each shopper receives a bag and can fill it with as many items as they need. They also may choose from a selection of the larger items. Everything is free. Any leftover items will be donated to charitable organizations in the area.
For more information about the event, please email Jessie Meltsner at jmelts@vt.edu.
Submitted by Jessie Meltsner
