Little Free Libraries are a global phenomenon. The small book exchanges number 36,000 around the world in 70 countries — from Iceland to Tasmania. Now, find three new Little Free Libraries at nearby Roanoke County Parks.
Our Little Free Libraries will join the international movement to share books, bring people together and create communities of readers. Roanoke County and Roanoke County Parks and Recreation teamed up with a local Eagle Scout, Steven Butler, to build the Little Free Libraries.
After construction of the Little Free Libraries, area schools had the opportunity to design themes and paint the libraries.Join us for special ribbon cuttings at each Little Free Library location from 2:00-4:00pm.
There will be a make your own Little Free Library craft, refreshments, and of course, books!
Be sure to join us.
•Garst Mill Park, located at 2699 Willowlawn Street in Roanoke on Thursday, July 25.
•Walrond Park, located at 6824 Walrond Drive in Roanoke, on Tuesday, July 30
•Green Hill Park, located at 2500 Green Hill Park Road in Salem, on Thursday, August 1
Little Free Libraries themes are based on location or literary references. Garst Mill Park’s Little Free Library,designed by North Cross, features flower paintings. Walrond Park, painted by Northside, is a Dr. Seuss motif of “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” Green Hill Park features kite flying and was painted by the Community School.
The Little Free Library nonprofit organization has been honored by the Library of Congress, the National Book Foundation and the American Library Association, and Reader’s Digest named them one of the “50 Surprising Things We Love about America.”
Each year, nearly 10 million books are shared in Little Free Libraries. To learn more, and to see our libraries on the map, please visit littlefreelibrary.org.
RCPL is here to guide you from your now to your next. There are six libraries in Roanoke