The Blacksburg Breakfast Lions Club has announced that it is canceling this year’s “Lions on the Lake” event at Claytor Lake State Park, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual outing is an opportunity for blind and visually impaired people of all ages, along with family and friends, to spend some time on the water — something individuals with blindness often do not have a chance to do.

Started in 2012, the event traditionally includes pontoon boat rides, games, a picnic lunch and live music, and participants enjoy free admission to the park.

For more information, please contact Rosemary Hartmann at rmhartmann1@gmail.com.

