The Blacksburg Breakfast Lions Club has announced that it is canceling this year’s “Lions on the Lake” event at Claytor Lake State Park, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual outing is an opportunity for blind and visually impaired people of all ages, along with family and friends, to spend some time on the water — something individuals with blindness often do not have a chance to do.
Started in 2012, the event traditionally includes pontoon boat rides, games, a picnic lunch and live music, and participants enjoy free admission to the park.
For more information, please contact Rosemary Hartmann at rmhartmann1@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.