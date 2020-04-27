Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library invites area residents to play their virtual Bingo game, now through May 18.
Complete a bingo (five in a row) on our library Stay-at-home Bingo card by performing tasks around your home. Once you have finished, submit an answer letting us know which tasks you did and containing a valid Virginia mailing address for us to send your bingo prize! Prizes will consist of a bookmark, two Book Bucks redeemable at our Friends of the Library Book Sale when we reopen, a coupon for an appetizer at a local restaurant, and some fun stickers, while supplies last. Limit one prize per participant, maximum of four prizes per address.
Submissions may be completed by privately messaging the Meadowbrook Library Facebook page, or via an email to virtualbingo@mfrl.org. Entries must be received by Monday, May 18.
Submitted by Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library
