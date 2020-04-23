Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library has added a new way for users to get access to digital resources.
In addition to our call-in-for-a-card service that we started on March 16, we now have a "Register Online" page. This option will work 24/7, and provides instant access to eBooks and eAudio from Overdrive/Libby, RBDigital and Hoopla; and also our electronic databases such as Career Transitions, Learning Express Library and Value Line Research Center.
Online cards are only valid for 30 days, and will be extended to 30 days past the date when the library branches re-open. After the online card expires, patrons will need to come in to any branch with a photo ID and proof of residence to obtain a permanent library card.
To get your library card please visit https://www.mfrl.org/cvcard.php.
For more information contact Linda Spivey at 382-6969, ext. 221.
Submitted by Linda Spivey
