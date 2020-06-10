Montgomery-Floyd Regional Libraries in Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Shawsville and Floyd will open to the public with regular hours on Monday, June 15. The libraries will continue to comply with all public health guidance and with the Governor of Virginia’s Executive Order #63, which requires persons using public facilities to wear a face mask or other face covering.
All branches will be open regular hours and will have checkout, browsing, public WiFi, public computer use and printing. For persons needing to self-isolate, we will continue to offer curbside pickup and "Library Picks For You" service. We will resume passport and notary services also. Please return all library items in the outside book drop.
In light of public health recommendations, all in-person library programs are suspended. Visit our online Summer Reading Program at http://mfrl.readsquared.com to build lifelong reading habits and earn points towards weekly prize drawings.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, community rooms and study rooms are not available. The library asks that persons who wish to donate used books or other material defer their donations until further notice.
The libraries have enhanced cleaning and disinfection, re-arranged furnishings, installed new equipment, and will quarantine all returned library material for 72 hours. Library staff wear personal protective equipment and follow public health guidelines when handling material.
Checked-out items that would have been due during our closure now have an extended due date of July 6. MFRL is not assessing fines on overdue days between March 16 and Sept. 1. Children’s items are always fine-free.
Thank you for your patience during our closure. We are so happy to welcome you back!
For more information, contact Linda Spivey at 382-6969, ext. 221, or visit the library’s website at www.mfrl.org.
Submitted by Linda Spivey
