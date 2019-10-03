Thorn Spring Golf Course held its 10th annual "Tee It Up Against Cancer" golf tournament on Sept. 20. All proceeds from the event stay local to help cancer patients in the New River Valley. These funds provide comfort items for patients as they progress through their treatments.
The ladies association along with participants raised $9,000 in this fun-filled tournament, matching cash and taking their best shots to win prizes on all 18 holes of the course. Dinner and awards wrapped up the evening along with dozens of raffle prizes.
This was the biggest event yet for this tournament in both size and funds raised. Thank you to our title sponsor LewisGale Pulaski Regional Cancer Center, as well as our other supporters for helping to make this such a successful event.
Submitted by Martha Thomas
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.