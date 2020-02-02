The School of Performing Arts at Virginia Tech presents a colloquium series this spring titled “Art, Community, Ecology and Health,” a series of talks/workshops by nationally recognized artists and thought leaders on the power and practice of art and culture as essential elements of healthy communities. These public presentations are meant to lead to open dialogue on the practical values of art as a core element for building strong communities. They are free and open to all.
The first event in the series will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Blacksburg Library, located at 200 Miller St. in Blacksburg.
Todd London -- essayist, novelist, arts journalist and theatre historian -- will present his talk/workshop, “Let Me Sit With You a While, or The Challenge of Theater is the Challenge of the World.” What brings us together? What keeps us apart? Theater is one of humanity's most enduring ways of exploring both conflict and communion in society. Moreover, it's a way of modeling society itself: how do we make a world that supports individual freedom/distinction and collective welfare? We'll explore these tensions -- or are they complementary strengths? -- of the art form, and of the collaborative process of making plays.
London has written, edited or contributed to more than 20 books, with several more on the way. Recent books include “15 Actors, 20 Years” (Dutch Kills Press); “An Ideal Theater: Founding Visions for a New American Art” (Theatre Communications Group); and a collection of essays, “The Importance of Staying Earnest: Writings from Inside the American Theatre, 1988-2013” (NoPassport Press).
London holds an MFA in directing from Boston University and a Ph.D. in literary studies from American University. He is head of the MFA playwriting program at the New School, School of Drama and the director of theatre relations for the Dramatists Guild of America. From 2014-18 he was the executive director of the University of Washington's School of Drama, where he held the Floyd U. Jones Family Endowed Chair in Drama. Before that he spent 18 seasons as artistic director of New York's New Dramatists, the nation's oldest laboratory theatre for playwrights, where he created programs for and worked closely with more than 150 of America’s leading playwrights and advocated nationally and internationally for hundreds more.
***
On Thursday, March 19, Lanxing Fu will speak from 4 to 5:30 p.m.at the Blacksburg Library.
Fu earned her B.A. in theatre arts and her B.A. in humanities, science and environment in 2014 at Virginia Tech. As a co-director of Superhero Clubhouse, she will share their holistic approach to building climate justice through creative practice, using the tools of theater. In this 75-minute interactive session, participants will sample Superhero Clubhouse’s practice through a brief version of their Eco-Performance Lab, originally created to model cross-disciplinary collaboration, exploring core tools of Eco-Theater including Impossible Questions, Imposed Limitations and Tangible Hope.
Superhero Clubhouse is a community of artists and scientists engaged in a long-term experiment to understand how theater can help shift consciousness in the face of climate change and environmental injustice. At SHC, Fu is the playwright and co-creator of Mammelephant (The New Ohio / HERE Arts Center), the program director of The Living Stage NYC (University Settlement), and a co-creator of “Pluto (no longer a play)” at The Brick, and “Jupiter (a play about power)” at La MaMa. She is also a lead teaching artist with Big Green Theater, an after-school eco-playwriting program in Bushwick.
Fu’s recent performances include: “The Space Between the Letters” (UTR at The Public); “A Climate Clown Opera?” (LPAC); and “36 Peaks” (Baryshnikov Arts Center). Her essays “Building Possibility in the Age of Climate Change" and "The Birth of a Climate Commons" are published on HowlRound. She has been a workshop facilitator and panelist with The New School, Asian American Arts Alliance, William Patterson University, Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory and more, and is a member of TCG's Conference Committee on Climate.
***
Brandi and Carlton Turner will end the series on Thursday, April 9, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Blacksburg Library.
The Turners will speak on using the arts and agriculture to support rural community, cultural and economic development in their hometown of Utica, Mississippi. They are leaders in a new research project that will investigate how creative approaches to community development may tackle the problem of access to healthy food in Utica, a low- and moderate-income, predominantly black rural community. The project will consider how a more expansive imagination of future community well-being can change the narrative of what is possible, and build collective community agency in the broader food access and healthy community development initiative.
Brandi and Carlton are pioneers in taking a place-based approach to utilizing digital media, agriculture and cultural products to promote the legacy and vision of their community. The Turners are the leadership team for the Mississippi Center for Cultural Production in Utica. Brandi Turner is also co-owner and managing director of TWA Consulting, a firm that provides services in creative consulting for organizations looking to strengthen their work in arts and culture. Founding director of Sipp Culture, Carlton Turner is a performing artist, arts advocate, policy shaper, lecturer, consultant and facilitator. He is also co-founder and co-artistic director, along with his brother Maurice Turner, of the group M.U.G.A.B.E.E. (Men Under Guidance Acting Before Early Extinction), a Mississippi-based performing arts group that blends jazz, hip-hop, spoken-word poetry and soul music together with nontraditional storytelling. A 2017-18 Ford Foundation Art of Change Fellow and a Cultural Policy Fellow at the Creative Placemaking Institute at Arizona State University’s Herberger Institute for Design in the Arts, in 2018 he received the Sidney Yates Award for Advocacy in the Performing Arts by the Association of Performing Arts Professionals. He has also received the M. Edgar Rosenblum award for outstanding contribution to ensemble theater (2011) and the Otto René Castillo Awards for political theatre (2015).
The School of Performing Arts Colloquium series is supported by the Blacksburg Library; Virginia Tech’s Women and Minority Artists and Scholars Lecture Series; the Center for Food Systems and Community Transformation in the Department of Agricultural, Leadership and Community Education; the Center for Communicating Science; the Community Change Collaborative; the Institute for Policy and Governance; and Christiansburg Institute Inc.
