New River Valley Leading Lights, a nonprofit group whose mission includes acknowledging and honoring volunteers across the NRV who are making community-changing impact, awarded Carol Smith the 2019 Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award for volunteerism. The award includes a $1,000 donation to the nonprofit of the awardee’s choosing.
Smith and members of the NRV Leading Lights board recently presented her donation to board members of the Draper Community Park. According to its Facebook page, the park is envisioned as a community gathering place that will one day include walking trails, sports fields, a playground and a pavilion. It is located at the site of the old Draper High School.
Nominations for the 2020 Leading Lights volunteer awards are open now, with a deadline of March 2. Learn more at www.leadinglightsnrv.org.
Submitted by Jill Ross
