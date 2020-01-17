The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce proudly graduated 26 participants in its Leadership New River Valley program at the Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center in December.
Leadership New River Valley is a nationally recognized 11-month leadership program which meets monthly to enhance leadership and change management skills in the context of community.
The course is designed for participants to gain an intimate knowledge of Montgomery County, learn important leadership skills and grow community with the selected Legacy Project.
The 2019 Legacy Project supported Vittles for Vets, a nonprofit 501c3 corporation which provides food gift cards to veterans who rely on food pantries and soup kitchens. With a cost-benefit ratio of 1:7, this means an immediate return to Vittles for Vets of $7 for every $1 invested in the charity.
Leadership NRV worked diligently on capacity building for Vittles for Vets. The 2019 class leveraged class relationships through the chamber to build a better website, develop public speaking skills, create presentations, provide assistance and create other marketing materials. In addition, the class created a publication, visual communication and brand guide to support founder Bill McCann and Vittles for Vets.
Leading the class in 2019 for the Legacy Project were Curtis Whitt II of the Christiansburg Fire Department and Samantha Livesay of Community Housing Partners. Curtis and Samantha were named the Sparkplug Award recipients by their classmates. The Sparkplug Award is given to a class participant who demonstrates leadership, focus and energy throughout the year.
Leadership NRV graduates and their sponsors for the class of 2019 are:
- Adrienne Lewis of Courtyard Marriott
- Amanda Rogers of Carter Bank and Trust
- Andrew Hemmen of Draper Aden Associates
- Anita Lilly of Baseline Solar Solutions
- Curtis Whitt II of Town of Christiansburg Fire Department
- Daniel Haller of Member One Federal Credit Union
- Holly McClung of First Bank & Trust
- Jason Politis of All Points Broadband
- Jennifer Litton of HomeTown Bank
- Jessica Jeter of Freedom First Federal Credit Union
- Josie Corrado of The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce
- Kristina Rose of Kristina Rose Photography
- Leaona Lucas of Coldwell Banker Townside
- Lori Teubert of Carilion Clinic NRV Medical Center
- Marianne Washington of Movement Mortgage
- Marlena Morrison of Carilion Clinic
- Matt Tomlinson of Gay and Neel Inc.
- Mike Mayo of Blacksburg Transit
- Michael Walsh of Virginia Tech Foundation
- Rayne Stenger of Long and Foster
- Samantha Livesay of Community Housing Partners
- Scott Williams of BAE Systems OSI
- Stephanie Gillispie of BAE Systems OSI
- Tammy Doss of Town of Blacksburg
- Wanda Bennett Williams of Active Fun Bikes.com
- Whitney Stokes of The Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
“This program adds excitement to my life every year because things are always changing, and this is related to the quality of life in our community,” said Sharon Scott, executive director of the chamber and Leadership NRV program facilitator.
For more information, visit www.montgomerycc.org, or call the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce at 382-3020.
Submitted by Leo Priddy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.