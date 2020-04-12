On Sunday, April 12, C-SPAN will air the documentary “Burning the Bridge: The Story of the Mountain Valley Pipeline,” by Blacksburg High School students Ava and Mia Lazar. The film, which won second prize, High School East region, in C-SPAN’s national 2020 StudentCam competition, will air on C-SPAN at 6:50 a.m. ET and throughout the day.
Each year since 2006, C-SPAN has partnered with its local cable television providers in communities nationwide to invite middle and high school students (grades 6-12) to produce short documentaries about a subject of national importance.
This year, students addressed the theme, “What’s Your Vision in 2020? Explore the issue you most want presidential candidates to address during the campaign.” Nearly 5,400 students from 44 states and Washington, D.C., participated, submitting more than 2,500 entries on a variety of topics, such as environment, health care and immigration.
The annual competition is sponsored by the C-SPAN Education Foundation. Videos were evaluated by a panel of educators and C-SPAN representatives based on the thoughtful examination of the competition’s theme, quality of expression, inclusion of varying sides of the documentary’s topic, and effective incorporation of C-SPAN programming.
The full collection of 150 winning videos can be viewed at http://www.studentcam.org.
