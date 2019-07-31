Knights of Columbus Friday Fish Fries
Aug. 23rd, Oct. 4th, and Nov. 15th
5-7 pm, Church of the Transfiguration, 7624 Roanoke Rd., Fincastle. Eat-In or Take-Out. Age 8 and older, $10. Ages 7 and under, free. Ample portions of lightly breaded flounder, chicken nuggets for children, sweet cornbread, fries, homemade coleslaw, and desserts. 50/50 drawing. No advance ticket sales.
Proceeds will benefit Food for Families, Coats for Kids, and a Helping Hand to the Botetourt Resource Center and Christian Free Clinic.
Questions, call 540-904-3126.