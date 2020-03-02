The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg is sponsoring a pancake and sausage breakfast and membership drive on Saturday, March 21, at Blacksburg United Methodist Church’s Whisner Building, corner of Lee and Penn Streets. Serving will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $7, or from club members.
In the spirit of changing the world one child, one community at a time, Kiwanis uses all proceeds to support local children and youth. The club sponsors the Blacksburg High School Key Club, the arts program at Prices Fork Elementary School and Virginia Tech Circle K. We stock food pantries for 4- and 5-year-old at-risk students and their siblings at two elementary schools, supply parents of newborn and young children with ID kits, purchase books for pre-school children at 10 elementary schools, sponsor Salvation Army Christmas angels for younger children and ring the bell on weekends. We donate to Scouts, Boys and Girls State, the Women’s Resource Center, Children’s Miracle Network and Boys and Girls Club. We staff the concession stand for the Special Olympics basketball tournament, with proceeds going to Special Olympics.
Table sponsorships are available. Information about club membership will be available at the breakfast. To learn more, please contact Gene Cliff at 552-4411 or ecliff@vt.edu.
Submitted by Jerry Jones
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.