On Oct. 1, the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg installed new officers and board of directors.
The new officers include: President Sherry Charles; President-elect John Ragan; Vice President Andrew Walker; Past President Chris Eads; and re-elected Secretary Don Linkous and Treasurer Mark Tapp.
Four new directors for two years are: Linda Felts, John Ficenec, Meghan Kuczmarski and Larry Taylor, while directors continuing for one more year include: Jerry Jones, Jim Lyons, Jay Muscatello and Tom Trump. Outgoing board members are Past President Charlie Stallings and directors Sue Bentley, Ken Charles and Miranda Layne.
Montgomery County-Blacksburg Kiwanis was chartered in 1946 and their first service project was to provide 30 needy families with Christmas baskets. Between now and Christmas, we will ring the Salvation Army bell at Walmart; volunteer at the Montgomery County Christmas Store and deliver donations from Montgomery County schools to the store; buy gifts for 40 Christmas Angels; stock food pantries at Prices Fork and Eastern Montgomery Elementary Schools; and work with Virginia Tech Circle K and Blacksburg High School Key Club.
Kiwanis is dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. We meet every Thursday for lunch at Golden Corral in Christiansburg. Come see what we are about.
Submitted by Jerry Jones
