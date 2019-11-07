For the year just ended, the Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg celebrated its 70th anniversary, and it was another very successful one, with a number of accomplishments.
This year the club and its members provided 2,212 hours of community service to our locality. Most programs were recurring and were geared to support children in Christiansburg.
Each Thursday, just prior to club meetings, Kiwanis members meet at the Head Start building and pack 57 backpacks for the Head Start children. The Kiwanis Backpack Program provides food during the weekend, when kids aren't getting the benefit of school lunches. In support of this program, members procure, inventory, store the food and pack the bags. The club also donated new microwave ovens to the families of the children who did not have one to warm or cook the provided food.
Two Walmart gift cards, in the amount of $550 ($500 from the Kiwanis Club and $50 from Walmart), are supplied to the six schools in Christiansburg. One is for clothing and the other is for supplies. These cards are used to buy necessities for children who cannot afford to buy their own. Once the cards begin to reach a low balance, the club replaces them upon request from the schools.
In another school-centered program, the club provides three $1,500 scholarships to Christiansburg High School students who need support for their continuing education.
For the CHS football program, the club sells ads, with the help of the CHS cheerleaders, organizes, prints and distributes the final product at home football games. The cheerleading squad receives a portion on the income to support their organization.
Christiansburg Middle School’s Kiwanis Builders Club was founded and is administered by the Christiansburg club. This is one of the youth clubs that falls under the Kiwanis International’s umbrella.
For children who cannot pay the entry fees to participate in sports at the Christiansburg Recreation Center and the Aquatic Center, Kiwanis pays the fees.
And one of the club's holiday season events is a Christmas party for approximately 60 children, held annually, where kids enjoy refreshments and club members provide toys and clothing that get handed out by Santa. The names of the children are selected by teachers from the local schools. The children’s parents provide information about clothing needs and sizes, and club members each take a child’s name and buy the items. The club also buys toys from a wish list supplied by the parents.
Other activities supported by the club included:
- Teaming with the Town of Christiansburg, the club co-sponsors the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Kiwanis Park.
- The club provides support to Kiwanis Park where an approximately 5-acre expansion is under way.
- This year the club, along with the Blacksburg-Montgomery Kiwanis Club, co-sponsored a new Kiwanis Club in Giles County.
- For the first time, the club presented a gospel concert at CHS. This fundraiser was quite successful.
- Cash contributions were made to Agency on Aging ($1,000), IDA ($1,000), Boys and Girls State ($500) and several more organizations.
And of course, the club sponsored the annual Kiwanis Wilderness Trail Festival in downtown Christiansburg, which marked its 46th anniversary this fall. The 2019 festival was a huge success. Most agree it was the largest crowd ever; there were 134 vendors and income exceeded expectations.
All club service account funding comes from community fundraisers, with the Kiwanis Wilderness Trail Festival being the major one of the year. All income from fundraisers goes into the service account and 100% is funneled back into the community. Administrative costs, including meeting meals, are paid for by the members’ personal club dues.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world, one child and one community at a time. The Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg has provided service to our local community since its charter was granted in 1949.
Submitted by Ernie Wade
