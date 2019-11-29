At October’s annual meeting, the Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg installed its officers for the 2019/2020 fiscal year. These officers are: Glenn Wilson, president; Kelley Olsen, vice president; Teddy McCracken, secretary; Bruce Board, assistant secretary; Mark Cox, treasurer; Jonathan Beasley, assistant treasurer; and Steve Simmons, immediate past president.
Directors installed who will serve through 2021 are Jim Vanhoozier, Carlton Sutphin, Emma Smith and Monty Thompson. Other directors remaining on the board through 2020 are Jonathan Beasley, Dennis Hunter, Bob Lewit and Ernie Wade. Outgoing directors as of Sept. 30, 2019, were Bruce Board, Gary Morris, Woody Nester and Kelley Olsen.
Two club members were selected as co-Kiwanians of the Year: Kelley Olsen and Jim Vanhoozier. Kelley started and has successfully grown the Christiansburg Middle School’s Kiwanis Builder’s Club; served on the board; and has participated on many other club actives. Jim, a longtime member, has served in many capacities in the club, division and district. Recently, he has led the effort to start the Kiwanis Club of Giles County; chaired the Hoppers’ concert, a fundraiser for the club; served on the Kiwanis Wilderness Trail Committee; and participated in many other club activities.
Also at the club's annual meeting, 20 members were recognized for perfect attendance for the year.
The Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg meets each Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Christiansburg. Those interested can learn more at http://www.christiansburgkiwanis.com/.
Submitted by Ernie Wade
