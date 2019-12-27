As has been the tradition for more than 40 years, the Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg held its annual children’s Christmas party on Dec. 17, 2019. Forty-siz children and their parents were invited, and gathered at St. Paul Methodist Church where they were fed, received gifts and met Santa Claus.
The process began with local teachers providing the Kiwanis Club names of children in need. They also provided a list of the clothing needed and the toys desired. Once the names were received, each Kiwanian took a name and bought clothes for the child they selected, such as coats, shoes, boots, pants, shirts, underwear and other items requested.
On the Saturday before the event, Kiwanis members went on a club-funded 6 a.m. shopping spree at Walmart and purchased toys for the children. Afterward, the toys were taken to Christiansburg High School where they were wrapped by the Early Childcare Education class. After being wrapped, the toys were delivered to St. Paul United Methodist Church, where Santa presented them and the clothing gifts from the members to the children.
The children enjoyed pizza and drinks, and joined in singing Christmas carols while waiting for Santa’s surprise entrance. Santa and his helpers called the children forward and presented them their gifts. Each child left with a bag of toys and a bag of clothes. Also, each family was given a bag of food by the club.
Kiwanis members provided transportation for the children who needed a ride to and from the event.
The members and the club spent in excess of $10,000 for the clothing and toys this year. The monies spent were shared by members and the club; club funds came from fundraisers held during the year.
A big thank-you is in order for Walmart and its employees, Pizza Inn, Joco Mart, St. Paul Methodist Church, Rice Realty, Santa and all the Kiwanis members who helped make this event a success!
Special kudos are due to Dennis Hunter who chaired the event for the Kiwanis Club and the Kiwanis members who did all the work.
Submitted by Ernie Wade
