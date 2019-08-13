On Tuesday, Sept. 17, Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will host the 2019 Kentland Farm Beef & Forage Day. This event will offer the latest techniques and best management practices for producers, highlighting current research projects at Kentland as well as focus on grazing practices and pasture management.
Speakers from VCE, Virginia Tech and industry will deliver workshops and demonstrations on the following topics:
- Fence building
- Extending the grazing season
- Grazing summer annuals
- Forest to pasture conversion
- Industrial hemp
- Using drones to assess pasture health
- Hard-cider research
A farm tour will also be part of the day.
Kentland exists to support the research, teaching and Extension programs of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, which include many of Virginia’s major agricultural crop and livestock species. Programs are conducted at the farm by many different colleges and departments of the university, including Engineering, Science, Veterinary Science and Liberal Arts and Human Sciences.
The farm is also rich in local history, and Virginia Tech has maintained that history through the manor house, slave cemetery, Native American sites and other early farm buildings.
Registration is $10 and includes lunch. To register, please send contact info and payment (checks payable to “Treasurer - Virginia Tech”) to: Pulaski County Extension Office, Attn: Kentland Field Day, 143 Third St. NW, Suite 3, Pulaski, VA, 24301.
Submitted by Morgan Paulette