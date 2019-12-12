Applications are now open for Jumpstart Giles, a business plan competition that guides applicants through a series of professional and business development workshops. The deadline to apply is Jan. 23, 2020.
Businesses with a retail component or based in tourism and hospitality are invited to compete for prize packages to help launch, support or grow their operations, and all small businesses are encouraged to participate in the workshops, scheduled to start in February 2020. The final jump will be the business plan competition in March where up to $33,000 in cash prizes and professional services will be distributed to successful applicants.
New businesses (operating for less than two years) as well as businesses wishing to expand have the opportunity to take part. Applying businesses can be in or can plan to locate in Giles County -- many of our towns have extra incentives for those interested in their downtowns. Entrepreneurs who have yet to launch their idea are also encouraged to apply, as all winners have until later in 2020 to show their business plan implementation successes.
The purpose of Jumpstart Giles is to provide a platform and network to support entrepreneurs within the New River Valley. Jumpstart Giles marks one of four localities that received funding through the Community Business Launch, a program of the Department of Housing and Community Development.
More information can be found at http://virginiasmtnplayground.com/jumpstart-giles/ or by calling the Giles County Tourism Marketing Department at 921-2079 for a paper application.
Submitted by Cora Gnegy
