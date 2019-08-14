The incoming class of first-year students attending the Jackson River Governor’s School at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College recently attended an orientation session before the start of the school year. Students and their home schools are as follows: Savannah Angle, Trevor Broce, Gracie Conner, Giovanni Brown, Jeffrey Harris, Anna Hayes, Makailynn Hoke, Eric Honaker, Mason Honaker, Kassie Huffman, Ethyn Kimberlin, Abby Martin, Alex Newman, Andrew Peck, Alexandre Taylor and Keegan Williams, all from Alleghany High School; Kaitlin Arnold and Nick White, Bath County High School; Madison Bennett, Allison Douglas, Luke Fisher, Ty Rose and Zoe Spangler, all from Covington High School; Riley Potter, James River High School; and Brenden Plogger and Trevor Tomlin, Parry McCluer High School. DSLCC partners with local school divisions and the Virginia Department of Education to operate the Governor’s School to provide challenging educational experiences for students with advanced interests and abilities in mathematics, science, and technology. High school students can earn forty college credits during their junior and senior years at JRGS and gain a prestigious credential, which provides an advantage in the very competitive college application/selection process and in scholarship applications. For more information contact Director Eddie Graham at (540) 863-2872 or email egraham@dslcc.edu.