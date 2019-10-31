The American Shakespeare Center’s 2019/20 National Tour comes to Radford University with a free performance of John Steinbeck’s great American novel “The Grapes of Wrath” on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at Bondurant Auditorium in Preston Hall. The performance is open to the public.
The story follows the Joads, a poor family of tenant farmers, as they travel from Oklahoma to California to escape the ravages of the Dust Bowl, fighting oppression and mother nature on their journey. The play is a deeply affirming tribute to the endurance of the human spirit. In the Joads, audiences will see a reflection of the goodness and strength that perseveres in the face of adversity.
Originally published in 1939, Steinbeck’s classic novel received immediate acclaim and stirred controversy for its depiction of the rural working class. Frank Galati’s stage adaptation won the Tony Award for Best Play in 1990. The enduring spirit of Galati’s show lives on in ASC’s version, which honors the simplicity and sparseness of the Broadway production.
Every year, ASC assembles a diverse and dazzling collection of artists from all over the country for their National Tour. These accomplished young performers are poised to enthrall audiences with their fresh take on old classics. Original music in this production helps transport the audience along the journey with the Joads. ASC’s actor-musicians play live music before the show and during intermission, covering modern classics that riff on the themes of the play.
Based in Staunton, The American Shakespeare Center produces shows year-round in the world's only re-creation of Shakespeare’s indoor theater, the Blackfriars Playhouse. ASC’s productions are intimate in scale, yet epic in scope, utilizing Shakespeare’s Staging Conditions (universal lighting, minimal sets, character doubling, cross-gender casting and live music) to blend the Bard’s stagecraft with a modern sensibility.
The 2019/20 season marks ASC’s 31st annual tour since the company began in 1988 as Shenandoah Shakespeare Express. Over the years, the ASC National Tour has performed in 46 states, one U.S. territory and five foreign countries. Last season, the tour traveled more than 15,000 miles, appearing before more than 16,000 patrons.
For parking information, go to https://www.radford.edu/content/parking-transportation/home.html, or call 831-6361, 831-6330 or 831-5128 (VTDD) 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Submitted by Jason Hutchens
