The Jackson River Governor’s School held its annual Academic Achievement Awards Banquet May 29 at Southern Virginia University in Buena Vista.
Six students were chosen as Outstanding Scholars for 2018-19 in eight fields of study.
James River High School students Thomas C. Laughridge and Ethan G. Witt were Outstanding Scholars in Biology and Calculus, respectively.
Isaac Ruano of both Covington and Lord Botetourt high schools, was named Outstanding Scholar in Pre-Calculus.
Academic Excellence Awards, for students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher, were presented to the following:
James River High School – Christopher I. DeHaven, Daniel E. Holter, Tessa N. Jones, Thomas C. Laughridge, Krista S. Ronk and Ethan G. Whitt
Academic Achievement Awards, for students maintaining a 3.0 to 3.499 GPA, were presented to the following:
James River High School – Owen A. Krisnitski
Dabney S. Lancaster Community College partners with local school divisions and the Virginia Department of Education to operate the Governor’s School. Its purpose is to provide challenging educational experiences for students with advanced interests and abilities in mathematics, science, and technology.
High school students can earn forty college credits during their junior and senior years at JRGS and gain a prestigious credential which provides an advantage in the very competitive college application/selection process and in scholarship applications. Students from Alleghany, Bath County, Covington, James River, and Parry McCluer High Schools are eligible to attend.
For more information about the JRGS, contact Director Eddie Graham at (540) 863-2872 or email egraham@dslcc.edu.