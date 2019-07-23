Tours of the historic Ingles farm, exhibits at museums throughout the New River Valley and an outdoor drama are just a few of the experiences to be enjoyed as the New River Valley celebrates Mary Draper Ingles Remembrance Day with a weekend of activities July 27 and 28.
Radford tourism director Deborah Cooney says the Mary Draper Ingles weekend intends to provide an overview of a special frontierswoman, life in the region and the development of the area during the past two centuries.
“It’s a varied menu, and one we hope prompts visitors to delve deeper into the fascinating stories of our early American history,” Cooney said.
In 2017 the Virginia General Assembly honored Ingles by designating the last Saturday in July as her special day. This recognition has continued to increase interest in the story of Mary’s capture and escape from a Shawnee hunting party during the French and Indian War. Over the years, her return home by navigating rivers and living off the land has been the subject of numerous books, movies and outdoor dramas. Mary is one of 12 women to be honored in a monument on Virginia’s capitol grounds in Richmond that is scheduled to open in October 2019. She is also widely honored in the states of West Virginia and Kentucky.
As one of the main activities this weekend, visitors will get a glimpse of late 1700s rural life in southwest Virginia at Ingles Farm, where Mary lived out her life along the New River. The property, which is listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places, remains a working farm run by descendant Col. Lewis Ingles “Bud” Jeffries, and includes a replica of the original cabin, livestock, graveyard and remnants of a ferry site. Storytellers will be there to share information on Mary’s famous capture by a party of Shawnee Indians and her escape and trek over hundreds of miles back to the New River Valley. They’ll also provide information on the area’s important role as a trade and commerce center in the early westward expansion of America. The farm, located at 9 Wilderness Road, Radford, near Exit 105 off I-81, will be open Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visitors to Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery and the Radford Visitor’s Center on Saturday will see historical interpretations of soldiers’ lives and daily activities in the 18th century, and a Mary Draper Ingles short video and display. Glencoe is located at 600 Unruh Drive in Radford. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitors also will want to tour the Mary Draper Ingles Cultural Heritage Park adjacent to Glencoe and the Visitor’s Center that includes a bronze statue of the heroine. Open from dawn to dusk, the park overlooks the New River and has been designated as a “Virginia Treasure” by the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
The Wilderness Road Regional Museum in the nearby Newbern community will host a variety of special activities that will kick off with local singer Ricky Cox performing a program called “Traveling Songs”on Saturday at 1 p.m. There also will be an exhibit titled “Ingles Ferry to Newbern.” On Sunday, July 28, an exhibit titled “Swords of the Patriots” will be on display from noon to 5 p.m. featuring the dress swords of Col.William Preston, Col.William Fleming and Col. William Ingles. In conjunction with this exhibit, the Wilderness Museum is coordinating tours of Ingles Tavern at the Ingles Farm property. The tours will run from 2 to 4 p.m., and a limited number of special admission tickets will be available for visitors to the museum starting at noon. Wilderness Road Regional Museum is located at 5240 Wilderness Road, Dublin.
The outdoor drama “Walk to Freedom: The Mary Draper Ingles Story” will have two performances this weekend: Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m. both nights. Now in its third season, Mary’s story will be retold on a new stage this year on the Radford University campus complex, 101 University Drive, Lot FF, on the banks of the New River. Tickets are $20 reserved seating, $15 general admission. For complete information, go to https://www.marydraperinglestrail.com/tickets.
In Ingles-related weekend activities in the New River Valley are part of Virginia’s AMERICAN EVOLUTION commemoration for the 400th anniversary of key historical events in Virginia in 1619 that continue to influence America today. Ingles Farm, Glencoe Museum and Wilderness Road Regional Museum have been chosen as some of the 200 historical sites in the state that best tell Virginia’s story of democracy, diversity and opportunity. They are included on the Virginia History app, which can be downloaded on mobile devices to lead tourists to the key sites.
Brochures with Mary-related site information will be available at Ingles Farm and the Radford Visitor’s Center. Site information is also available at www.MaryDraperInglesTrail.com
Submitted by Deb Cooney