A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA) will arrive March 2 to examine all aspects of the Blacksburg Police Department’s policy and procedures, management, operations and support services.
Verification by the team that the Blacksburg Police Department meets the commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain re-accreditation, which is a highly prized recognition of professional excellence in law enforcement.
As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session on Wednesday, March 4, at 5 p.m. The session will be conducted in the town council chambers at the Blacksburg Municipal Building, located at 300 S. Main St.
If for some reason an individual cannot speak at the public information session but would like to provide comments to the assessment team, he or she may do so by telephone. The public may call 443-1440 on March 4 between the hours of 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.
Telephone comments, as well as appearances at the public information session, are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. A copy of the standards is available at the Blacksburg Police Department. The local contact is Lt. Jessica Moye, who can be reached by calling 443-1400.
Persons wishing to offer written comments about the Blacksburg Police Department’s ability to meet the standards for re-accreditation are requested to write: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Inc., 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia, 20155, or email calea@calea.org.
Submitted by John Goad
