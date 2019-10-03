In Balance Yoga invites one and all to the fifth installment of Kunga Yoga Fest Nov. 1-3. The weekend will feature more than 30 donations-based yoga classes at the main studio located at 1512 N. Main St. in Blacksburg, as well as a number of classes on Friday, Nov. 1, in the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center at 1900 Kraft Drive, Suite 109.
In addition to regularly offered classes, the weekend will feature specialty classes such as Glow-In-The-Dark Yoga and Yoga for Cancer Patients, Survivors & Caretakers. There will also be raffles, giveaways, a vegan chili cook-off, chair massage, viewing of the Virginia Tech-Notre Dame football game on our projector and more.
Kunga Fest sponsor Tea & Jam will be providing samples during various festival events and hosting discussion panels on Sunday, Nov. 3, in their storefront next door.
Kunga Yoga Fest is a fundraiser for Homes of Hope Orphanage, one of the three nonprofits IBY gives back to quarterly. More than $27,000 has been raised in previous Kunga Fests, and 100% of this year’s donations will go to supply bunk beds and desks for Homes of Hope facility number 15 located in northern India.
Yoga challenges the body and calms the mind while providing a sense of relaxation and rejuvenation. The postures of yoga allow practitioners to work through mental blockages and open the heart. There is a style of yoga to suit everyone and every body.
Check out the In Balance Yoga website https://www.inbalanceyogastudio.com/schedule/ or social media for a full schedule of classes for Kunga Yoga Fest. Donations will be accepted throughout the weekend, and anyone wishing to give who cannot make it to the event may call IBY at 961-1030 or donate online.
With your help and support, In Balance Yoga can continue to share the practice of yoga and service to our community and beyond!
Submitted by the In Balance Yoga team
