As part of the rehabilitation project of two bridges on Interstate 81 over Route 220 at exit 150 in Botetourt County, an extended lane closure will be in place this weekend.
Beginning Friday, August 2, at 8 p.m. to Saturday, August 3 at 10 a.m., the northbound left lane of I-81 at exit 150 will be closed. Drivers may experience delays and should plan their travel accordingly due to the extended hours of the closure.
The previously scheduled lane closures will continue to remain in place throughout the duration of the project. These include alternating lane closures on north and southbound I-81 between mile marker 150.6 and 149.7, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.
