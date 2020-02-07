The New River Valley Home Builders Association is excited to bring back the annual NRV Home Expo March 14 and 15 at the Christiansburg Recreation Center, located at 1600 N. Franklin St.
This is the place to be if you are looking to build a new home, remodel your current home, find a mortgage lender or real estate agent, or meet service providers to help you with your current project list.
The Expo will have a floor full of local, trusted professionals who are available to answer your home care questions, provide you reliable resources and quick quotes, as well as show you samples of their skills and services.
"We are very excited to once again bring this event to the greater New River Valley community. This is a perfect opportunity for people to meet local vendors face-to-face and learn about the great products and services they offer," said Jackie Gardner, planning committee co-chair.
In addition to exhibitors, the event will feature a silent auction, a “Paint Your House” event with locally owned Wine & Design, a do-it-yourself home décor project event with Hammer & Stain, and kid’s activities.
The event hours are Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 15, from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults. Children under 18 are free when accompanied by a paying adult. Be sure to look for $2-off coupons online, in stores and in your mailboxes.
Booth spaces are still available for interested exhibitors. Contact the NRVHBA at info@nrvhba.com.
For more information and updates on the NRV Home Expo, visit http://nrvhba.com/events/home-expo.
Submitted by Kelsey Grow
