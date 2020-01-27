The New River Valley Home Builders Association presented the Excellence in Building Awards and welcomed new board members at their annual gala on Jan. 25.
Sean Beliveau, owner of Slate Creek Builders and president of the association in 2018 and 2019, welcomed incoming president Jeff Nosenzo (Brown Insurance) and vice president Justin Boyle (Green Valley Builders) to the executive board of directors. Travis Folden (Stateson Homes) and Stephanie Bell (Gay and Neel Inc.) were also installed as new members of the board.
Thirty-four nominees in eight different categories came from more than 15 different local businesses and/or individuals for the 2019 Excellence in Building Awards. Nominees are required to submit design plans, client letters of satisfaction and before/after photography. Winners are chosen from among the 126 members of the NRVHBA.
Among the design excellence awards, Slate Creek Builders won the Best Kitchen category, Tyris Homes won Best Bath, and White Builders and Blue Ridge Timberwrights were awarded Best Remodeled Home and Best New Home, respectively. Back to Nature Landscaping & Construction took home the Best Outdoor Living award for the third year in a row.
Cassidy Jones of Slate Creek Builders was awarded the 2019 Association Service Award for her outstanding volunteer work throughout the year. Also recognized at the gala were Jamie Oliver (Highlander Construction) and John Neel (Gay and Neel Inc.) for their many years of service on the NRVHBA board of directors.
For the third year in a row, Ferguson Enterprises was recognized as the NRVHBA Associate Member of the Year, awarded to a nonbuilder member for outstanding service and contributions to the industry and association.
Slate Creek Builders was awarded the coveted Builder of the Year for building and operating with quality and integrity in mind, their consideration of community impact when planning and building, and having a high customer satisfaction rating.
“We are thankful for this recognition and appreciate the support of all of our partners in this industry," said Sean Beliveau, owner of Slate Creek Builders. "Our team is honored to be the recipient of the 2019 Builder of the Year award.”
Incoming President Nosenzo said, “The NRVHBA is proud to be associated with these outstanding businesses. Each of the winners not only are standouts in their area of excellence but they are also businesses and individuals who are looking to make the New River Valley community stronger.”
To see a full list of nominees and winners, visit www.nrvhba.com/news.
The New River Valley Home Builders Association is a professional trade organization serving the residential and commercial building industry of the New River Valley since 1976.
Submitted by Kelsey Grow
