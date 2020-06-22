The New River Valley Home Builders Association has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 NRV Touch-a-Truck, usually scheduled for mid-August, due to the ongoing uncertainty regarding the coronavirus pandemic, as well as unknown regulations for large in-person events and the short- and long-term reopening guidance.

The NRVHBA feels that this is in the best interest for the health and safety of the community and looks forward to planning a great event in 2021.

The New River Valley Home Builders Association has offices in Blacksburg. Learn more at www.nrvhba.com.

Submitted by Kelsey Grow

