Wilderness Road Regional Museum will hold its annual History Summer Camp the week of July 22-26. This year’s theme as voted upon by last year’s students is the Civil War in the New River Valley.
Kids will get to engage with many guest teachers and learn about the federal cavalry, the Confederate artillery, the local camp of instruction for Southern soldiers, camp cooking, spy codes and signal corps. There will be a site visit to Ingles Ferry and bridge and the actual battlefield at Cloyd’s Mountain. A cannon, horses and water balloon battle re-enactment will all be included in the camp.
History Camp runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, and campers may join for the week or just for certain days. The cost is $25 a day or $125 for the week. This camp is ideal for fourth graders, but we will accept as young as 6 and as old as 16. Camp sold out quickly last year and we are filling up fast, so claim your spot soon!
Wilderness Road Regional Museum is located at 5240 Wilderness Road in Newbern. For information, or to sign up, contact April Martin Danner at wrrm5240@gmail.com or 674-4835.