Robert Sheffey, namesake of Sheffey Elementary School in Wytheville, and the Robert Sheffey Memorial Camp Meeting in Trigg, will be having his 200th birthday July 4.
In celebration, the Christian broadcasting organization VCY America will be offering the just-remastered HD version of the film "Sheffey" for free streaming on smart TV and phone apps starting on Independence Day. VCY will also be broadcasting "Sheffey" on-air on WVCY-TV 30 and online at vcyamerica.tv at the following times:
- Sunday, July 5, 3 p.m. Eastern;
- Monday, July 6, 3 a.m. Eastern;
- Friday, July 10, 9 p.m. Eastern;
- Saturday, July 11, 6 a.m. Eastern.
Sheffey's Wikipedia page notes that he was born July 4, 1820, near Ivanhoe in Wythe County. When his mother died, he was raised by an aunt in Abingdon, and later attended Emory and Henry College. In addition to his concern for his fellow man, he was known as "St. Francis of the Wilderness" because of his care for the welfare of animals.
The film "Sheffey" is based on the true story of this 19th century circuit-riding preacher, who as a young man follows his rowdy friends to a revival meeting and there finds the Lord. A man of prayer, tireless service and great compassion, Sheffey rides through the Appalachian mountains spreading the gospel. Although he suffers the loss of his two greatest treasures in one day, Sheffey still finds forgiveness in his heart for the person who causes his sorrow.
"Sheffey" captures the warmth and compassion of a man whose soul is on fire for the Lord. The trailer for the film and more information can be viewed at https://www.vcyamerica.org/sheffey.
Submitted by Randy Melchert
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.