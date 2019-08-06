Join the Montgomery Museum of Art & History for our annual Heritage Day, taking place Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. New this year, there will be activities at the museum and also on East Main Street in downtown Christiansburg. There is no charge to attend.
Come to the museum via a hayride and talk with the genealogists who will help you learn more about your early family history. The galleries feature new art and history exhibits in addition to the new windows gallery outside the museum. There will be small animals on the grounds to pet or just to watch. Tours of the garden will be available with something for children to enjoy. Visit with antique car owners and learn about Model A cars.
On East Main Street there will be vendors and artisans of early crafts. Many items will be for sale as well, and there are opportunities for children to replicate some of the early items. Bring your children and grandchildren to see the many exhibits and participate in activities designed especially for them. They will even have an opportunity to complete a Passport and win a prize!
Everyone is encouraged to enter the Pie Cook-off! Bring your favorite pie (sweet or savory) and enter to win a first prize of $100, or a second prize of $75. Children under 12 are invited to compete for a Junior Division prize of a trophy and $25. Pies must be brought to the cook-off booth on East Main Street, close to Pepper Street, by noon. (Please note: there is no refrigeration on-site.) Judging the pies will be Blacksburg Town Councilman Jerry Ford, Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin, and Chris Sanchez with the Christiansburg Institute. Samples will be sold after the judging so be prepared to take home an empty pie pan!
This year's silent auction items will be more family-focused, still with something for everyone. There will be fewer baskets and items will be higher-end than in previous years. Come prepared to bid on experiences as well as gift card favorites. Bidding closes at 2:30 p.m. (If you have something to donate, it is not too late to bring things to the museum!)
Hot dogs will be sold in front of the Courthouse. Check in at the red information tent to find directions.
The museum is located at 300 S. Pepper St. in Christiansburg. All are welcome at this full day of family-friendly fun!
Submitted by Sue Farrar