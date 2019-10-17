Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley will be hosting a "wall-raising" event on Friday, Oct. 25, and again on Saturday, Nov. 2. There will be two shifts: one from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and a second shift from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. on both days for those who would like to eat before or after their shift.
The wall-raisings will take place at the Church Street Project, located at 701 Church St. S.E. in Blacksburg.
People who are interested should visit the NRV Habitat website habitatnrv.org to sign up, or email Sara Bohn at sbohn@habitatnrv.org.
Submitted by Kim Snider
Director of Outreach and Procurement
Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley
1675 North Franklin Street
Christiansburg, VA 24073
540.381.1144
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.