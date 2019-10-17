Habitat wall raising

Volunteers participate in a previous NRV Habitat "wall-raising."

 Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley

Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley will be hosting a "wall-raising" event on Friday, Oct. 25, and again on Saturday, Nov. 2. There will be two shifts: one from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and a second shift from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. on both days for those who would like to eat before or after their shift.

The wall-raisings will take place at the Church Street Project, located at 701 Church St. S.E. in Blacksburg.

People who are interested should visit the NRV Habitat website habitatnrv.org to sign up, or email Sara Bohn at sbohn@habitatnrv.org.

Submitted by Kim Snider

Director of Outreach and Procurement

Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley

1675 North Franklin Street

Christiansburg, VA 24073

540.381.1144

HabitatNRV.org

