NRCC students starting an apprenticeship at AEP in January are (left to right) Jonathan Moore, Frank Woods, Annika Blankemeyer, Austin Kirtner and Zachary Stump.

 Photo courtesy New River Community College

Five New River Community College students have been selected for an apprenticeship through Apex Systems Inc. with American Electric Power  Transmission Operations that began Jan. 13. The students are all in NRCC's electrical engineering technology program.

Submitted by Kelly Kaiser

