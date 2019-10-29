Construction got underway in October on the “Homes on Church Street,” a project of Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley, according to a recent news release from the Christiansburg-based nonprofit.
Comprising a total of seven attached townhomes, the project features two 1,500-square-foot, one-and-a-half-story units with first-floor bedrooms and zero-step entrances, completely accessible for those with disabilities, as well as five 1,500-square-foot, two-story interior units. All units will be Earthcraft- and Energy Star-certified. Construction is expected to be completed in 18 months.
The overall value of the “Homes on Church Street,” including reimbursement from the Town of Blacksburg for $184,000 in site work, is approximately $1.2 million, the news release stated.
Habitat also received a $50,000 donation in March from Blacksburg United Methodist Church to assist with construction of the project. The funding was raised from BUMC's two congregations: the main campus on Church Street, and “The Edges,” its satellite campus on Harding Avenue.
“This was such a generous gift,” Habitat Executive Director Shelley Fortier said in the news release. “We are grateful for the many years that the Blacksburg Methodist Church congregation has supported our mission.”
