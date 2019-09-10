habitat wenonah 090419 nr p01

A Habitat home on Wenonah Avenue in Pearisburg.

 Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley

Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley will be conducting Homebuyer Orientations on Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Blacksburg Library Community Room. We have several homes for sale on Church Street in Blacksburg and one in Pearisburg at very affordable rates. The orientations are open to the public and designed for persons interested in the pathway to home ownership, including credit counseling, mortgage lending and home buying.

Please call 381-1144 for more information.

Submitted by Kim Snider

Load comments