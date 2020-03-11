Congressman Morgan Griffith has announced the start of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition in the Ninth District.
The winning artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol complex for one year. In addition, the second- and third-place selections will be on display in one of the Ninth District offices.
The theme for this year’s contest is "Rhythm of the Ninth." Interested students must submit a photograph of their original artwork to the Christiansburg district office (17 W. Main St.) or the office in Abingdon (323 W. Main St.) by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 27, for consideration. Each entry must be accompanied by a completed student information release form, which is available by contacting a Ninth District office or visiting www.morgangriffith.house.gov.
"It’s a great opportunity to see the artistic talents of Southwest Virginia students," Griffith said in a statement. "I look forward to seeing how the young artists of the Ninth will use their talents in exploration of this theme.”
To read the complete listing of rules and guidelines, or to download the Student Release Form for the Congressional Art Competition, please visit www.morgangriffith.house.gov.
Faculty or students with any additional questions about the competition may contact John Bebber or Tammie Bebout at (276) 525-1405 or by email at john.bebber@mail.house.gov or tammie.bebout@mail.house.gov.
Submitted by Kevin Baird
